DOMES
David Altrath
DOMES
The small, football-shaped igloos in the Faroese landscape look like little hobbit cottages. Located in a valley, surrounded by breath taking views of the bay and the mountains, Danish engineer Ole Vanggaard and Faroese architect Kári Thomsen erected the „Kvivik Igloo“, tiny, prefabricated houses, which are now produced by Easy Domes Ltd. 


































Photography + Editing by David Altrath

