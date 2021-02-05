







EYES ONLY is a curated sneaker brand based mainly in Hype Culture retail that sells limited and exclusive items. The name comes from the expression “for your eyes only”, talking about something secret, unique and confidential… something just for you.

The brand is inspired by art and its delicate details in pursuit of sophistication and atemporality. The figure of the Victory of Samothrace takes the spotlight as a element on the main logo, contrasting its organic silhouette with the straight and elegant stem and serifs on the monogram’s typography .

A secondary logo version counterweights with a sans-serif typography to achieve a minimal and contemporary aestethic, creating a clash between classic and modern within the brand’s identity. A style curatorship that joins both urban lifestyle vibe and sophisticated luxury.









