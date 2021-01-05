ZPSM wayfinding system

In 2020, the State Music School Complex nr 1 (ZPSM) changed its headquarters and we received the task of creating its wayfinding system. The basis of the design process was finding forms that fit into the space and connecting two buildings of extremely different architectural form.

When designing the visual information system, we had to take into consideration two sides of the premise, the educational one (for students and educators) and the public one (concerts) available to guests, the audience and artists. All with the emphasis on fulfilling the needs of the youngest group of users by designing user-friendly and visually attractive signage systems.