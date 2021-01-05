Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
OCETA
K ORB
Behance.net
Image may contain: screenshot and indoor
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor and screenshot
O C E T A

Using sonic waves to create organic lifeforms from inorganic matter.

Created by KORB and Echolab
2021
-
Available at ▲○■ foundation.app/korb
OCETA
76
487
6
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    K ORB Vilnius, Lithuania

    OCETA

    76
    487
    6
    Published:

    Creative Fields