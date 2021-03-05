







Hailing from Nakatsugawa City, Japan, Musee approached BMD to help revitalize its commercial goods manufacturing business with a new visual identity. As they enter a new phase of growth, Musee is looking to expand its operations from producing elegantly-designed consumer electronic goods for other companies to a fully-fledged consumer-facing brand with a strong local presence in its founding city.





BMD created an engaging bilingual identity that mixes design sophistication with a vibrant sensibility. The bold and playful wordmark is paired with an icon that celebrates the company’s beginnings in manufacturing fans, standing out equally on the façade of their newly built headquarters or viewed through a smartphone. The typographic system contrasts contemporary American Gothic typefaces with the calligraphy of a traditional Japanese script. A classic palette of black and white mixes in a screen-friendly blue that is a modern take on their old palette — a confident colour for a company looking to capture the attention of a new audience.



