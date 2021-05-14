Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Global Mother's Day Campaign for Adidas
Josephine Rais
Divers womxn and mothers in colorful clothes form adidas.


ADIDAS GLOBAL MOTHER'S DAY CAMPAIGN 2021

2021 I was asked to illustrate the global Mother's Day campaign for adidas and it has been released on all adidas websites in the form of an animation showing the mums in action. Six illustrations were created for this campaign and in collaboration with the Amsterdam based studio - Woodwork - these active mums have been brought to life. Seen as a series of vignettes, each character bubbles into view, with my creamy colour scheme forming a new mum in a different scenario. By using my "blobs" as fluid transitions between women are an excellent way of showing how seamlessly so many mothers have adapted to their circumstances during this time. The scenarios feature among others a pregnant mother doing yoga and a mother-daughter catch up over a video call. If you look carefully, it’s little touches like the matching shell suits the family wear over this call that makes the campaign so touching, showing all the little ways we’ve tried to remain close while families have been separated.




A young pregnant black woman who does yoga on a rooftop.
A mom who is skyping with her daughter. A cat is lying next to her on a sofa.
A mom who is running with her two children. There is a skyline in the background.
A mom with her daughter on the arm. They are looking at each other. They are smiling.
As for real-life merchandise, the illustrations have also been used for a limited run of Mother’s Day masks and t-shirts, so keep an eye out for an opportunity to rep this year’s campaign while you’re out being active!


