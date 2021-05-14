







ADIDAS GLOBAL MOTHER'S DAY CAMPAIGN 2021





2021 I was asked to illustrate the global Mother's Day campaign for adidas and it has been released on all adidas websites in the form of an animation showing the mums in action. Six illustrations were created for this campaign and in collaboration with the Amsterdam based studio - Woodwork - these active mums have been brought to life. Seen as a series of vignettes, each character bubbles into view, with my creamy colour scheme forming a new mum in a different scenario. By using my "blobs" as fluid transitions between women are an excellent way of showing how seamlessly so many mothers have adapted to their circumstances during this time. The scenarios feature among others a pregnant mother doing yoga and a mother-daughter catch up over a video call. If you look carefully, it’s little touches like the matching shell suits the family wear over this call that makes the campaign so touching, showing all the little ways we’ve tried to remain close while families have been separated.







