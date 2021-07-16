L’AFSHAR Studio is comprised of a collection of Objets D’art composed of designer Lilian Afshar’s favourite materials: Acrylic and Resin; and the simplicity and beauty of both these mediums.
SCOPE
Branding
Packaging Design
Pattern Design
Art Direction in photos
We were commissioned by Lilian Afshar to create the graphic adaptation of her famous handbag brand L’AFHSAR to her Studio collection.
We designed a pattern inspired by the copy: “sculptural lines, created to bring an effortless, enduring modernity to any atmosphere”. We used the pattern on labels we designed to incorporate the bran’s personality to our packaging solution.
Born out of the collision of art and architecture, the L’AFSHAR brand’s evolution to include its Studio collection was a natural one.
Created for contemporary collectors, designed to add bold expression to unique spaces, L’AFSHAR Studio boasts a collection of unique pieces.
“The environments we create are modes of expression, spaces invoking mood and feeling.
When functional elements are elevated to communicate beauty, the result is a special kind of visual medium.
Each of our pieces is made with an eye to bold, sculptural lines, created to bring an effortless, enduring modernity to any atmosphere.
Objets d’art designed and manufactured in Dubai.
From our studio, for contemporary collectors and unique spaces.”
CREDITS
Creative & Art Direction by VVORKROOM
Photos by C129
Copy by Juhi Baig
