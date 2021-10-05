Orchestra Kitchen

Navigating the cultural, social, and competitive landscape faced by this newly created group, we saw the opportunity of creating brands with a common identity thread that differentiate in substance, form and message form the competition. We created a positioning territory called “Alive Kitchen”, where the audience's desire to have a delivery brand that lets you see a little further, that tells you things in a refreshing way and that gives you entry to its nooks, joins the desire of its founders to democratize the cuisine of the world in an honest and careful way.



