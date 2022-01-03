Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Fermé
Anjela Freyja
Behance.net
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
Fermé began in the spring of 2020 during the onset of Covid-19 in an effort to raise money for those without access to food during the pandemic. Fermé, french for closed, is a reference to my home city, Montréal, and all the closed shops, restaurants, and gathering spaces witnessed in the first few months of the pandemic. Since then Fermé has grown into a brand of its own focused around loungewear and homegoods with both seasonal and essentials collections.

The collections are all focused around strong typography and pivot between light and dark, depending on the season.

Photography by Royal Gilbert.
Web development by Teo Zamudio.
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
anjela freyja art direction branding clothing brand editorial design Fashion Identity Design Photography typography
Thank you to all of our collaborators and customers.
Fermé
146
630
10
Published:
user's avatar
Anjela Freyja

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Anjela Freyja
    Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Fermé

    146
    630
    10
    Published:

    Creative Fields