Fermé began in the spring of 2020 during the onset of Covid-19 in an effort to raise money for those without access to food during the pandemic. Fermé, french for closed, is a reference to my home city, Montréal, and all the closed shops, restaurants, and gathering spaces witnessed in the first few months of the pandemic. Since then Fermé has grown into a brand of its own focused around loungewear and homegoods with both seasonal and essentials collections.





The collections are all focused around strong typography and pivot between light and dark, depending on the season.





Photography by Royal Gilbert.