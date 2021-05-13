Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
THE PRICE OF EXTINCTION - Lincoln Park Zoo
Multiple Owners
Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo has announced its newest campaign, 'The Price of Extinction'. Launching on Earth Day (April 22) the campaign draws attention to Earth’s most endangered species at the zoo with limited-edition zoo passes'. This initiative provides animal lovers with the unique opportunity to pay a small price to help the species survive. Each pass highlights an endangered animal whose pass price correlates to the animal’s extinction rate, with all proceeds going towards conservation efforts.

CLIENT: LINCOLN PARK ZOO  |   CREATIVE DIRECTION: ENERGY BBDO     |    ILLUSTRATIONS: CHIARA VERCESI 





the passes






































    Chiara Vercesi Amsterdam, Netherlands
    Sail Ho Studio Amsterdam, Netherlands

