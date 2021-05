The last piece of the interior illustration package of Time on Stage ( 八臂哪吒)—- Farewell to the stage. Chunsheng left the opera school due to a big mistake he made on the show. That night, he was in charge of helping Yun Chi bound his left arm to the back, who’s playing a soldier lost his left arm. However Chunsheng bound the wrong side thus the crowd laughed them off the stage. Here in the backstage, Chunsheng re-bound the arm, realizing it will be their last time sharing a stage.