Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Concrete Miniatures
DAVID UMEMOTO
Behance.net

Concrete Miniatures

______________________________________________________

Architecture no.1
Dim: w:3 x d:3 x H:3 in
Price: 100 USD
______________________________________________________

Architecture no.2
3-piece set
Dim: w:3 x d:3 x H:2 in (assembled)
Price: 100 USD
______________________________________________________

Architecture no.3
2-piece set
Dim: w:4 x d:4 x H:5,5 in (assembled)
Price: 250 USD
______________________________________________________

Architecture no.4
Dim: w:3 x d:3 x H:3 in
Price: 100 USD
______________________________________________________

Architecture no.4
Dim: w:5,5 x d:1,5 x H:5 in
Price: 100 USD
Concrete Miniatures
59
346
5
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    DAVID UMEMOTO Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Concrete Miniatures

    59
    346
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives