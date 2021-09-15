Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
DocuSign
Stephen Kelleher Studio
Behance.net
DocuSign  Brand System
DocuSign is the world's leading eSignature platform, facilitating safe and secure business transactions on a global scale. Their forward-thinking approach emphasizes efficiency for its users and the environment, saving billions of pieces of paper through avoidance of wasted printouts for signatures. With brand principles rooted in efficiency they needed an accompanying visual system to create greater impact, meaning and memorability.

Rather than simply creating brand illustrations, we instead developed a modular system which can articulate virtually any message from screen to billboard. The basis for this system is a suite of uniform gridded assets which can be paired, combined or compiled for added meaning. With these simple iconic building blocks we mirror DocuSign's core brand ethos of efficiency; communicating unlimited messages with minimalist means.

Our Role   Brand System, Creative Direction
Production   Gunner 

branding DocuSign graphic grid Icon modular posters system UI ux
branding DocuSign graphic grid Icon modular posters system UI ux
branding DocuSign graphic grid Icon modular posters system UI ux
branding DocuSign graphic grid Icon modular posters system UI ux
branding DocuSign graphic grid Icon modular posters system UI ux
branding DocuSign graphic grid Icon modular posters system UI ux
branding DocuSign graphic grid Icon modular posters system UI ux
branding DocuSign graphic grid Icon modular posters system UI ux

Website    Instagram    Shop
DocuSign
519
4.2k
26
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Stephen Kelleher Studio Brooklyn, NY, USA

    DocuSign

    519
    4.2k
    26
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives