STAR IN THE SKY
“I like the night. Without the dark, we'd never see the stars.”
― Stephenie Meyer
I often travel around my country in Indonesia, on various occasions I have made many photos with the theme of fine art black and white. On this occasion I will also show photos at night where the sky is decorated with stars, especially the beauty of the Milky Way galaxy in the Indonesian sky.
“Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars, and see yourself running with them.”
― Marcus Aurelius
“It's the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.”
― Tahereh Mafi
“Not just beautiful, though--the stars are like the trees in the forest, alive and breathing. And they're watching me.”
― Haruki Murakami
“Look at the stars. See their beauty. And in that beauty, see yourself.”
― Draya Mooney
“Stars and shadows ain't good to see by.”
― Mark Twain
“Those freckles make you seem like a galaxy of stars,
just waiting to be explored and loved.”
― Nikita Gill
“I believe the stars align so souls can find one another. Whether they are meant to be souls in love or souls in life remains to be seen.”
― Renee Ahdieh
“There’s as many atoms in a single molecule of your DNA as there are stars in the typical galaxy. We are, each of us, a little universe.”
― Neil deGrasse Tyson
THANK YOU
