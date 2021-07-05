Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
CROP
Layer Design
Behance.net
CROP
Allermuir
2021

Al Fresco Appetite

The CROP collection of outdoor chairs and stools is a response to the fast growth of outdoor dining and hospitality driven by social distancing needs in the midst of a pandemic. We believe this growth will continue in a post-pandemic world, driven by a newfound appreciation of al fresco dining and socialising.

The chairs and stools are crafted from a steel rod frame with slim, robot-welded wires forming the seats and backrests. The expressive cushioned form of the seating areas mimics the pillowed shape of soft seating and visually softens these robust materials. The collection takes its name from the enigmatic rolling fields of crops in the British countryside, which are represented in the flowing parallel wires. The durable materiality of the seating is weatherproof in all conditions, and can be integrated into a variety of hospitality, commercial and residential settings.

Image may contain: chair, floor and wall
For our first outdoor furniture collection we focused on capturing the spirit of the great outdoors and the language of the natural world to encourage al fresco dining, particularly in the current global climate.
Image may contain: art and furniture
Image may contain: furniture, chair and floor
Image may contain: person, furniture and chair
Image may contain: furniture, chair and person
Image may contain: person and fashion
Image may contain: furniture, chair and table
Image may contain: chair and furniture
Image may contain: furniture, chair and person
Image may contain: person
Image may contain: furniture and chair
Image may contain: tennis, racket and person
Image may contain: woman, furniture and chair
Image may contain: basket, furniture and container
Image may contain: chair and skyscraper
Image may contain: furniture and chair
Image may contain: abstract, geometry and geometric
Image may contain: furniture, chair and table
Image may contain: furniture, drawing and chair
Image may contain: dress, person and clothing
Image may contain: chair, table and person
Image may contain: person, clothing and fashion
Image may contain: person
Image may contain: chair, table and sketch
Image may contain: chair, furniture and drawing
