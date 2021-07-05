CROP

Allermuir

2021

Al Fresco Appetite

The CROP collection of outdoor chairs and stools is a response to the fast growth of outdoor dining and hospitality driven by social distancing needs in the midst of a pandemic. We believe this growth will continue in a post-pandemic world, driven by a newfound appreciation of al fresco dining and socialising.

The chairs and stools are crafted from a steel rod frame with slim, robot-welded wires forming the seats and backrests. The expressive cushioned form of the seating areas mimics the pillowed shape of soft seating and visually softens these robust materials. The collection takes its name from the enigmatic rolling fields of crops in the British countryside, which are represented in the flowing parallel wires. The durable materiality of the seating is weatherproof in all conditions, and can be integrated into a variety of hospitality, commercial and residential settings.