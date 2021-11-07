



Designit Brand Illustrations

Designit commissioned me to help their team create an illustration style for their new brand look. Working closely with their Copenhagen team, we developed an illustration library that consists of hero, supporting, and icon illustrations. The illustrations play an essential part in the brand's visual communication and is used in various media, such as print, website and social platforms.





My Role: Brand Illustrations

Art direction: Carsten Henriksen, Michael Collinge, Puk Sjeldan