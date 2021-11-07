Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Designit Brand Illustrations
Justina Leisyte
Designit commissioned me to help their team create an illustration style for their new brand look. Working closely with their Copenhagen team, we developed an illustration library that consists of hero, supporting, and icon illustrations. The illustrations play an essential part in the brand's visual communication and is used in various media, such as print, website and social platforms.

Client: Designit
My Role: Brand Illustrations
Art direction: Carsten Henriksen, Michael Collinge, Puk Sjeldan
© Designit​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
