寄日子｜TO DAYS
「如果可以把日子打包，寄給自己重要的人，是不是就能將這些日子好好留住了？」
日子是窗外的陽光、肩上的重量、手掌的溫度、浴室的蒸氣，
日子是無法精確描述的事，於是在模糊之中我們試著勾勒輪廓。
時間被情感拉伸、延展、折疊、重組後，我們將散落在地上的日子拾起，
透過圖像述說藏在生活細節中的感情，希望這些渺小卻奇妙的時刻能被注意。
What are days for?
We believe that by appreciating the subtle emotional bond between people, any ordinary day could be found mesmerizing.
Putting all the scraps together, we created a calendar that carries the emotions scattering around hidden in the fleeting days.
當日子成了郵票，原本過完一天即撕掉的月曆成了郵票貼在信封上， 延長了月曆的有效期限，乘載著我的一天繼續下去。
寄日子是一份月曆，每個日子都是一張郵票，把我即將消逝的這一天打包寄給你，讓這些回憶與情感好好留住。
It's a monthly calendar, each day is a stamp. Turning days into stamps, we could package the day and mail it to someone special and keep all the memories and emotions from fading away.
散落在地上的日子一件件拾起、打包、秤重，就算不是保鮮快遞，希望到你手上時依舊是溫的。寄出的日子，都能被我們記的很深。
花開遍野，花苞是暮春鐘擺，鳴響季節的訊號。指尖的花瓣紛飛，所有將逝的事物化成螢火蟲，於暗夜亮起思念你的訊號。
寄出的日子，記住的日子。
創作者 Creator｜許錦文 Hsu, Chin Wen 林怡嘉 Lin, Yi-Chia
指導教授 Instructor｜鄭司維 Cheng, Civi
Special Thanks
模特 Model｜徐翩翩 蔡佳容
月曆文字 Words｜許瞳 Hitomi Xu