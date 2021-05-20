寄日子｜TO DAYS

日子是窗外的陽光、肩上的重量、手掌的溫度、浴室的蒸氣，

日子是無法精確描述的事，於是在模糊之中我們試著勾勒輪廓。

時間被情感拉伸、延展、折疊、重組後，我們將散落在地上的日子拾起，

透過圖像述說藏在生活細節中的感情，希望這些渺小卻奇妙的時刻能被注意。

What are days for?

We believe that by appreciating the subtle emotional bond between people, any ordinary day could be found mesmerizing.