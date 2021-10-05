Minerai de fer Québec - RDD





























Le Rapport de développement durable de Minerai de fer Québec met en valeur la richesse du territoire québécois, de ses couleurs et de ses matières premières mais surtout, la volonté de la Société de faire les choses différemment. Une approche

qui va bien au-delà du caractère conventionnel propre au domaine minier.





-





Quebec Iron Ore’s sustainability report showcases the richness of the land,

its colours and its raw materials, and above all, the company’s desire to do things differently. An approach that goes beyond the conventional mining industry mindset.























