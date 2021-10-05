Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Minerai de fer Québec - RDD
Multiple Owners
Le Rapport de développement durable de Minerai de fer Québec met en valeur la richesse du territoire québécois, de ses couleurs et de ses matières premières mais surtout, la volonté de la Société de faire les choses différemment. Une approche 
qui va bien au-delà du caractère conventionnel propre au domaine minier.

Quebec Iron Ore’s sustainability report showcases the richness of the land,
its colours and its raw materials, and above all, the company’s desire to do things differently. An approach that goes beyond the conventional mining industry mindset.






Direction de création ➔ Richard Bélanger
Direction artistique ➔ Vanille Windenberger, Étienne Roy-Martel, Éloïse Daigle
Conceptrice-rédactrice ➔ Mélanie Delisle
Chargée de produits ➔ Olivia St-Jacques
Conseiller à la production ➔ Mario Lévesque
Infographiste ➔ Nathalie Boucher
Retoucheur ➔ Daniel Cartier



    Creative Fields