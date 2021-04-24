Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
ZEIT Campus
Benedikt Luft
Behance.net
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
ZEIT CAMPUS
Illustration (2021)

Illustrations for ZEIT Campus about three family enterprises and their inheritors.
Art Direction by Lea Pürling & Jan Lichte



ZEIT Campus
110
429
4
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Benedikt Luft Frankfurt am Main, Germany

    ZEIT Campus

    110
    429
    4
    Published:

    Creative Fields