Teuladí, a Valencian word that gives its name to one of the most characteristic birds on the roofs and domes of the Valencian Community, was the starting point to develop this branding project for a food house in Madrid, specialized in paellas and authentic rice dishes from "la terreta". The result: an aesthetic that rescues the cultural value of Mediterranean architecture, its mosaics and colors (blue and citrus), to bring all the essence and spirit of Valencia to the capital city of Spain.