G8 identity: the creative community manifesto

G8 is a project for the creative community created by the creative community. G8 is a highlight on the market of creative industries in Russia: in terms of the vibe and communication tactics, this is more a punk performance than a conference, meetup, or competition. The event opposes several well-established rules: high rates for case submission, standard event schemes, the selection of speakers. The festival team invites designers and allows complete freedom of creating the project's identity and building a visual language.



