STANDARD ENERGY Motion, Brand, Web - Design Renewal
Multiple Owners
Standard Energy Inc. is the world's first company that developed the next generation battery, VIB(Vanadium Ion Battery) for ESS(Energy Storage System)
Vanadium ion battery ESS can be applied to fields that use large amounts of electricity with high power, such as new renewable energy, electric vehicle hyper charging stations, and data centers.
Standard Energy Inc. has Battery Center to develop the VIB, also own Production Center to produce the VIB
WOOT Creative was responsible for integrated management and film design.



PRODUCTION  WOOT Creative
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER  Goh seongwoo

FILM DESIGN.  WOOT Creative
DIRECTOR  Goh seongwoo
ARTWORK  Goh seongwoo, Oh hyojin 
MOTION GRAPHIC  Goh seongwoo, Oh hyojin, Choi yongjae(Assist)
FX  Goh seongwoo(Cloth, Thunder), Choi yongjae(Water)
EDIT & COMPOSITING  GOH SEONG WOO
D.O.P  Daysdaze
SOUND  Sunwoo Shawn Kim

BX DESIGN.
DIRECTOR - Hyun dajung

WEB SITE DESIGN.
DIRECTOR - Jahng hyeongjun



    WOOT Creative Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    seongwoo goh Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    hyo jin oh Daejeon, Korea, Republic of
    Yongjae Choi Sejong, Korea, Republic of
    Dajung Hyun Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    Jahng Hyoung joon Seoul, Korea, Republic of

