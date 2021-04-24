STANDARD ENERGY Motion, Brand, Web - Design Renewal

Standard Energy Inc. is the world's first company that developed the next generation battery, VIB(Vanadium Ion Battery) for ESS(Energy Storage System)
Vanadium ion battery ESS can be applied to fields that use large amounts of electricity with high power, such as new renewable energy, electric vehicle hyper charging stations, and data centers.
Standard Energy Inc. has Battery Center to develop the VIB, also own Production Center to produce the VIB
PRODUCTION WOOT Creative
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER Goh seongwoo
FILM DESIGN. WOOT Creative
DIRECTOR Goh seongwoo
ARTWORK Goh seongwoo, Oh hyojin
MOTION GRAPHIC Goh seongwoo, Oh hyojin, Choi yongjae(Assist)
FX Goh seongwoo(Cloth, Thunder), Choi yongjae(Water)
EDIT & COMPOSITING GOH SEONG WOO
D.O.P Daysdaze
SOUND Sunwoo Shawn Kim
BX DESIGN.
DIRECTOR - Hyun dajung
WEB SITE DESIGN.
DIRECTOR - Jahng hyeongjun
