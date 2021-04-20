Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Travel G-Class. Mercedes-Benz.
Multiple Owners
Travel G-Class.
With Mercedes-Benz.
In 2020, Covid shut down air travel entirely for Chinese residents.
While it was a disaster for airlines, it was an opportunity for Mercedes…
As luxury Chinese travellers still wanted to see the world in style, so they traded business-class for G-Class… Mercedes’ ultimate luxury 4x4.
We brought this to life by promoting travel within China, showing some of China’s most iconic – and highest – landmarks as though seen from the window of an car – mimicking typical travel photos from planes. This showed how the  peerless off-road abilities and luxury feeling of the G-Class can still elevate travellers.
Nuerjia Canyon - 4265ft
Ganzi District, Sichuan - 14271ft
Yangshuo Mountain, Guilin - 3051ft
Nanxiong District, Guangdong - 3346ft
Credits:
Agencies: Ogilvy Shanghai & Beijing
Production: Ars Thanea

    Owners

    Mike Pearson Shanghai, China
    Reed Collins Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR of China
    Ars Thanea Warsaw, Poland
    Sebastian Marek Warsaw, Poland
    Peter Jaworowski Warsaw, Poland
    Tom Chrabolowski Warsaw, Poland
    Magdalena Grzesz Poland
    Lance Francisco Shanghai, China

