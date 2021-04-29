Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Dark North
Isabella Tabacchi
Landscape Photography
Dark North
Often, the weather in the Artic lands can be rainy, cloudy or snowy. I love to capture the best of these weather conditions and the elements in these kind of landscapes. The pure magic of the artic lands can be felt during blue hour or in a snowy day. Observing the artistic three-dimensionality of the ice or the wild movement of the waves in the sea, I always can find inspiration for new points of view to accentuate the dark beauty of nature.
Another magical situation is when the landscape is illuminated by the moonlight which makes the contrast stronger; in the night it's possible to capture amazing tonalities of blue.
