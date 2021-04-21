Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Beneath the Surface
Kevin Krautgartner
Image may contain: water and wave
Beneath the Surface

About two years ago I released a series which documents the very diverse but mostly unknown beauty of tropical coral reef systems. Those systems can usually be found right beneath the water surface or even above it when the tides are low. Unfortunately most of these fragile systems are in real danger due to rising water temperatures caused by global warming. Coral bleaching kills most of the ecosystems and it is not possible to protect the animals when it comes to such an event.
Not only because of the problems just mentioned I want to show insights on one the most surreal and distinctive sceneries we can found on our planet - through my aerial photography. Within this series I especially got my intention on smaller systems, which are mostly located offshore on remote islands.
Image may contain: painting, abstract and drawing
Image may contain: water, ground and beach
Image may contain: nature, outdoor and drawing
Image may contain: painting, drawing and water
Image may contain: water, outdoor and nature
Image may contain: outdoor, water and nature
Image may contain: water, swimming and underwater
Image may contain: water, nature and swimming
Image may contain: water, reef and turquoise
Image may contain: water and nature
Image may contain: water, swimming and nature
Image may contain: water, nature and painting
Image may contain: painting and drawing
Image may contain: water, nature and lake
Image may contain: water and nature
Image may contain: water, reef and swimming
Image may contain: water, nature and abstract
Image may contain: water
Image may contain: riding
Image may contain: lake, beach and aerial

Selected artworks are available as limited edition fine art prints.
All photos were taken from helicopters by using medium format cameras.

    Tools

    Creative Fields