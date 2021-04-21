Beneath the Surface
About two years ago I released a series which documents the very diverse but mostly unknown beauty of tropical coral reef systems. Those systems can usually be found right beneath the water surface or even above it when the tides are low. Unfortunately most of these fragile systems are in real danger due to rising water temperatures caused by global warming. Coral bleaching kills most of the ecosystems and it is not possible to protect the animals when it comes to such an event.
Not only because of the problems just mentioned I want to show insights on one the most surreal and distinctive sceneries we can found on our planet - through my aerial photography. Within this series I especially got my intention on smaller systems, which are mostly located offshore on remote islands.