



A collection of fiv e element al spirits, forces of nature and technology:

The Elementals were inspired by various sources, from the love and wonder of nature instilled in me from childhood in my native Sweden to the imaginative worlds and imagery of Japanese and Northern European myth and legend. They were all hand sculpted, textured, lit and brought to life with animation. A goal for each character was to give them distinct characteristics and personalities, to each have a unique silhouette and be differentiated from one another. I also wanted them to really feel like they belonged in their environments both in palette and design language, that they lived in harmony within them.





The Forest Fisher

This spirit is often found fishing for spirit bugs, which it uses to sell in the midnight market.





Dream Collector

A shepherd of dreams, each bubble on this beings head is a dream it has distilled to it's pure essence.





The City Slicker

A lover of all things technical and new. This spirit is not content living in the here and now and is in constant movement.





The Desert Gardener

He combs the vast desert canyons in search of plants for his eternal garden.





The Wind Dancer

This spirit floats on the wind and moves with it as one. In constant search of balance.





https://foundation.app/sebscribbles The full series will be available at:



