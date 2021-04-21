Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Sung-jae KIM
Pirate coin NFT dog character illustration
Sung-jae KIM
1000 Animal Pirate Coins are created. (Dogs, cats, dinosaurs, extinct animals,Other animals) Each image is a unique authentic coin edition (1/1) and will never be mined again. Pirate Coin Description: The pirate symbolizes the spirit of resistance, adventure, and freedom. Coin image creation technique: Mix colors and make a sculpture using plasticilina clay by hand. After taking a picture, digitally source the image and animate it. It expressed the process of digitally encoding real objects. Twitter: @25plan
Pirate coin NFT dog character illustration
