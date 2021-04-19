The Living System
CoCreated
ZbyHP brought together seven ambassadors from around the world, specializing in different mediums, to collaborate and create a short film called The Living System.
An exploration through energy, creation and adaptive environments.
My Part
My section came between Gmunk and Jody's part, and having that in mind, I wanted to represent each nature element on it's own and in an abstract way, that would culminate into Jody's shot of the Tree with the rocky environment.
Transitions
Co-Created (Behind the Scenes)
Credits
