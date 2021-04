It’s great to see that more people than ever understand how important typography is. The choice of a typeface and the design of a text can have a dramatic impact on its meaning. Typefaces don’t need words to convey a message. The responsibility for graphic designers in choosing the right typeface is therefore crucial. But how do you find the right typeface in the infinite universe of possibilities? The Yearbook of Type 2021/22 makes it easy to get an overview of recently published typefaces from around the world while understanding their visual language.