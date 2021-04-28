Together we helped Enerim redefine their purpose and articulate their belief in a world where everyone deserves clean energy. We crystallized this in the new company's slogan, “Powering the Change”, which is the foundation for their commitment to a more sustainable future.
The approach to the visual identity was to emphasise the technical background with an approachable & inspiring undertone. The visual system is defined by an uplifting colour set, a modern mono-grotesque brand font and rhythmically pulsating circular shapes as a metaphor for the sun, our main source of energy. Additionally the layouts are held together by grid lines meant to evoke electrical grids under & above the ground, providing the energy for our everyday lives.
The brand photography concept is based on ordinary yet dreamy moments of using light & energy. Moments that we might not pay too much attention to, but play an extraordinary role in modern life where sustainability is an essential aspect to care about.
