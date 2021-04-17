Ligier Le Mans LMP2





This is my own creative vision and photography for the LMP2 Ligier JS P217

that I photographed for our client earlier this week in its bare carbon body before being recovered with its racing colours and sponsor team details.

Its rare to see these cars in their bare carbon and the shoot.





This was very possibly one of the hardest things that I have lit in a while and it was a enjoyable challenge. I guess in many ways it represents my determied push to take my work to the next level both technically and creativity.



