Ligier Le Mans LMP2
Tim Wallace
Ligier Le Mans LMP2 JS P217

This is my own creative vision and photography for the LMP2 Ligier JS P217 
that I photographed for our client earlier this week in its bare carbon body before being recovered with its racing colours and sponsor team details. 
Its rare to see these cars in their bare carbon and the shoot. 

This was very possibly one of the hardest things that I have lit in a while and it was a enjoyable challenge. I guess in many ways it represents my determied push to take my work to the next level both technically and creativity.

Onroak Automotive gave its new sport-prototype the name of Ligier JS P217: “JS”, in continuation of the models built by Guy Ligier whose name included the initials of his late friend Jo Schlesser.
Tim Wallace
tim@ambientlife.co.uk

    Tim Wallace Manchester, United Kingdom

