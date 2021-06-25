Cleanlab has grown as the best and symbolic brand dominating the Korean food packaging market; it has been known as “Korean wrap” and “Korean sanitary gloves,” having been part of people’s lives over the past 30 years.

Cleanlab, however, was known only for its products such as “Clean Wrap,” “Clean Bag,” and “Clean Gloves.” It allowed consumers to be more familiar with the brand’s products than the brand itself and the brand to be lacking a clear brand identity.

Therefore, Cleanlab chose to establish a new identity as a general living goods brand—instead of simply being known for several good packaging products—by diversifying its business through new businesses and M&A.