Léonie Paris - Storytelling, brand design & packaging

The night sky is the backdrop of Leonie's story. The stars are a strong symbolic element in the visual identity of LÉONIE Paris, and create the link between the story of this festive night and Léonie herself.

This element is depicted in both the stylized portrait of the character Léonie and her word mark. The illustration, an ingredient of the visual identity, depicts Léonie in profile under a starry sky. Its framing and oval shape directly evoke the image of the dreamy young girl standing in front of her window.





“The night has fallen and moonlight bathes Léonie’s room in a dreamy l ight. Once curled up in bed, she takes a delicate bite of the sweet.





Her mind marvels as she discovers its incredible spiced flavours, like promises of a faraway, unimagined land. As she savours her first delicious bite, she falls deeply asleep.”



