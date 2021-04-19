CHIPSCREW X 11st

The project is a collaboration between 'Online Open Market 11st' and CHIPSCREW.
I was trying to create an outcome where CHIPSCREW and 11st brand identity can be harmonized.We tried many things to capture the message that the open market called 11st is naturally permeated into our lives.
The project is designed to increase intimacy between consumers and brands by applying 11st to gift-giving areas and various service areas.
So that users using 11st service can convey a positive image of the various emotions they feel in different weather and seasons.
CHIPSCREW's cute and lively expression and reaction were applied. This was a very interesting work and we were able to reach results that could satisfy each other.
