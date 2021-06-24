Log In
Favorite Food
Carlotta Notaro
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/24/2021
Illustrations of some of my favourite Italian dishes. Most of my favorite food features just two or three simple ingredients, it takes very little to make me happy.
Caprese
Gnocchi al Pesto
Pizza Boscaiola
Bruschette
Portfolio
Instagram
Art Prints
Giphy
Tools
Photoshop
Colored Pencils
Wacom Intuos Pro
Creative Fields
Illustration
Drawing
dishes
Food
food illustration
italian
Italian food
Italy
pencil
rustic
textures
traditional
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
