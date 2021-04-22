Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
L'Oréal - Branding
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Image may contain: circle


Create the beauty that moves the world. A newly crafted purpose, yet one that rings true for the 110 years L’Oréal has been championing beauty. With a portfolio of iconic brands, one of the world’s most powerful R&D and a presence across the globe, L’Oréal is the most diversified, transformative and diverse beauty company.

L’Oréal takes pride in recruiting strong creative and entrepreneurial minds to drive the business successfully. This also resulted in a myriad of heterogeneous identities throughout the different entities. Our challenge was to unify the teams’ visions and deliver an impactful, easily activable corporate brand while leaving room for every team to express themselves. We needed to safeguard the diversity of the people while encapsulating the power and the complexity of the purpose that unites them.

A vision of modern beauty transpired from the 30 interviews we conducted, always more inclusive and diverse. We found the symbol of this inclusivity in the L’Oréal archives. The circle, the “O” from L’Oréal and the shape of the very first ad for the product that gave the company its name: L’Or de L’Oréal, released in 1908. The strong personality was reflected in the primary colours. Bespoke fonts were developed to capture the L’Oréal voices. On top of the traditional serif and sans serif typographic expressions, we created a distinctive script font based on the founder Eugène Schueller’s own handwriting. A more contemporary look was strengthened through more authenticity in the imagery.


Image may contain: screenshot and book
Image may contain: indoor, screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, human face and person
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: screenshot and typography
Image may contain: smile, human face and person
Image may contain: handbag, handwriting and luggage and bags
Image may contain: abstract and screenshot
Image may contain: plant and person
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: letter, book and card
Image may contain: bottle, indoor and soft drink
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: screenshot
    Owners

    user's avatar
    FutureBrand Paris France
    user's avatar
    Aksel Öz Paris, France
    user's avatar
    diane sée Paris, France
    user's avatar
    Cyrielle Sauvage Paris, France
    user's avatar
    Alessandro Bolchi Paris, France

