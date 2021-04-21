Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
ORG-YOU
Studio Fabio Biesel
Client: 
ORG-YOU is an organization application for small and medium-sized companies. We had the great task to support ORG-YOU creatively from the beginning. We have developed a corporate design, interface designs for web applications, apps and also the website.

Basic Idea:
The most important values are simplicity, sympathy and openness. For these values, corresponding and strong symbols were created, which together form the ORG-YOU logo. ORG-YOU also stands for playful simplicity at the same time. This was also graphically translated into the logo by reminding of the game tic tac toe. As another idea, the process of ordering was visualized. The single forms of the logo can be used fragmentary, variable and find always into a fixed form at the end.

ORG-YOU.COM
STUDIOFABIOBIESEL.COM 
Thank you and all the best from Germany!

Design and Creative Direction: Studio Fabio Biesel 
Animation: Studio Fabio Biesel 
Code and Development: Lars Bergelt
Text and Wording: Studio Fabio Biesel, Bettina Stähle
Client: ORG-YOU

