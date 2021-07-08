imNativ is a 100% Made in Italy sustainable fabrics brand with an ecological production process that does not produce waste or pollutants. Belonging to the Aurim family, it inherits the ending of the name, a key element in the communication of the entire project. "IM" thus becomes "I'm": a revolutionary and innovative brand that always speaks of itself in the first person.

The lines of the logo pay tribute to the esthetics of the 70s: the result is a retro and avant-garde image which, thanks to the outstanding technology behind the project, gives the imNativ brand a timeless identity – a testimony of how, to really look forward, you must first look back.

"From nature, for nature": this is the concept behind the brand's communication – a phrase that best describes a product that comes into being in a completely sustainable way and that continues to be green for the duration of its life and even afterwards, because it is fully recyclable. The very close link of imNativ with the natural world therefore also emerges in its communication campaign (offline and online) where fabric and environment merge into spectacular images that are a window to the future.