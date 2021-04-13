Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Grammar and Grace
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
In 2017 the protestant world celebrated the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. The Hungarian National Museum chose to mark the occasion by organising a major exhibition around the topic of what those 500 years meant for Hungarian history, art, politics etc. In connection with the exhibition the museum published a collection of essays by 35 scholars entitled Grammar and Grace: 500 Years of the Reformation – Volume 1: Papers.

BOOK DESIGN
Ákos Polgárdi

CLIENT

TYPEFACE(S)
Freight Micro (Joshua Darden)

PRINTED BY

PHOTOGRAPHY
Ákos Polgárdi
Grammar and Grace
85
405
3
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Akos Polgardi Budapest, Hungary
    user's avatar
    SUBMACHINE Budapest, Hungary

    Grammar and Grace

    In 2017 the protestant world celebrated the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. The Hungarian National Museum chose to mark the occasion by org Read More
    85
    405
    3
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives