Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
O Meu Lugar
Kenzo Hamazaki
Behance.net
Image may contain: drawing, painting and child art

O Meu Lugar, é uma vontade de exaltar as pequenas felicidades que me inspiram e que mais amo e sinto falta no Brasil, é uma mistura de desejo, saudade e até mesmo um ato de fé para dias melhores. 
Essa série foi criada nos tempos da pandemia do Covid-19 e principalmente durante o lockdown, e gosto de ver ela como um "grito de amor a vida". 
Eu por isso eu gostária de abrir essa série com um pequeno verso da música Explode Coração de Gonzaguinha.
"Eu quero mais é me abrir
E que essa vida entre assim
Como se fosse o sol
Desvirginando a madrugada
Quero sentir a dor dessa manhã
Nascendo, rompendo, rasgando
Tomando meu corpo e então
Eu chorando, sofrendo
Gostando, adorando, gritando
Feito louca, alucinada e criança
Sentindo o meu amor se derramando
Não dá mais pra segura,
Explode coração"

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

O Meu Lugar, is a desire to exalt the small moments of happiness that inspire me and that I love and miss most in Brazil, it is a mixture of desire, longing, and even an act of faith for better days. 
This series was created during the Covid-19 pandemic times and mainly during the lockdown, and I like to see it as a "shout for the life." 
Because of all of this, I would like to open this series with a short verse of the song Explode Coração by Gonzaguinha. 

"I want to open myself up
And let life come in
Like the Sun
Deflowering dawn
I want to feel the pain of this morning
Being born, tearing up, splitting up, dominating my body, and then
I cry, suffer, like it, love it, scream
As if I were crazy, mad, and childish
Feeling my love spill
I can't hold it back anymore
Burst, heart"


Image may contain: cartoon, painting and drawing
Image may contain: poster and illustration
Image may contain: painting, child art and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon and child art
Image may contain: art and creativity
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and child art
Image may contain: cup, soft drink and food
Image may contain: child art, painting and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and illustration




T H A N K  Y O U

Dribble  . instagram 
hello.kzhz@gmail.com



O Meu Lugar
145
593
11
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Kenzo Hamazaki São Paulo, Brazil

    O Meu Lugar

    145
    593
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields