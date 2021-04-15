O Meu Lugar, é uma vontade de exaltar as pequenas felicidades que me inspiram e que mais amo e sinto falta no Brasil, é uma mistura de desejo, saudade e até mesmo um ato de fé para dias melhores.
Essa série foi criada nos tempos da pandemia do Covid-19 e principalmente durante o lockdown, e gosto de ver ela como um "grito de amor a vida".
Eu por isso eu gostária de abrir essa série com um pequeno verso da música Explode Coração de Gonzaguinha.
"Eu quero mais é me abrir
E que essa vida entre assim
Como se fosse o sol
Desvirginando a madrugada
Quero sentir a dor dessa manhã
Nascendo, rompendo, rasgando
Tomando meu corpo e então
Eu chorando, sofrendo
Gostando, adorando, gritando
Feito louca, alucinada e criança
Sentindo o meu amor se derramando
Não dá mais pra segura,
Explode coração"
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
O Meu Lugar, is a desire to exalt the small moments of happiness that inspire me and that I love and miss most in Brazil, it is a mixture of desire, longing, and even an act of faith for better days.
This series was created during the Covid-19 pandemic times and mainly during the lockdown, and I like to see it as a "shout for the life."
Because of all of this, I would like to open this series with a short verse of the song Explode Coração by Gonzaguinha.
"I want to open myself up
And let life come in
Like the Sun
Deflowering dawn
I want to feel the pain of this morning
Being born, tearing up, splitting up, dominating my body, and then
I cry, suffer, like it, love it, scream
As if I were crazy, mad, and childish
Feeling my love spill
I can't hold it back anymore
Burst, heart"