O Meu Lugar, é uma vontade de exaltar as pequenas felicidades que me inspiram e que mais amo e sinto falta no Brasil, é uma mistura de desejo, saudade e até mesmo um ato de fé para dias melhores.



Essa série foi criada nos tempos da pandemia do Covid-19 e principalmente durante o lockdown, e gosto de ver ela como um "grito de amor a vida".



Eu por isso eu gostária de abrir essa série com um pequeno verso da música Explode Coração de Gonzaguinha.



"Eu quero mais é me abrir

E que essa vida entre assim

Como se fosse o sol

Desvirginando a madrugada

Quero sentir a dor dessa manhã

Nascendo, rompendo, rasgando

Tomando meu corpo e então

Eu chorando, sofrendo

Gostando, adorando, gritando

Feito louca, alucinada e criança

Sentindo o meu amor se derramando

Não dá mais pra segura,

Explode coração"



–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

O Meu Lugar, is a desire to exalt the small moments of happiness that inspire me and that I love and miss most in Brazil, it is a mixture of desire, longing, and even an act of faith for better days.

This series was created during the Covid-19 pandemic times and mainly during the lockdown, and I like to see it as a "shout for the life."

Because of all of this, I would like to open this series with a short verse of the song Explode Coração by Gonzaguinha.





"I want to open myself up

And let life come in

Like the Sun

Deflowering dawn

I want to feel the pain of this morning

Being born, tearing up, splitting up, dominating my body, and then

I cry, suffer, like it, love it, scream

As if I were crazy, mad, and childish

Feeling my love spill

I can't hold it back anymore