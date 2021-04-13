Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
CAMU
Futura .
Camu is a modern Aegean food restaurant located in Miami. Aegean cuisine is the food that is offered in the islands of southern Europe, the Mediterranean Sea and part of Greece. 
In order for the consumer to experience a premium and high-quality brand, we created a very subtle and elegant identity based on the warmth and experiences that the Mediterranean evokes in us. More specifically in the hot air balloons found in the Capadoccia region. 
The graphic result is a series of textures that reinterpret the diagrams of these balloons in a modern way; as well as the use of a sober color palette and at the same time striking for its golden details. 

Camu, food with stories to tell.
