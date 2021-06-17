ILAT

Inter-American Development Bank Sendera CAF FONPLATA After working with the(IADB) in, the INTAL team pitched the platform concept to two other development banks:and. They then jointly decided to create a strategic alliance, and asked us again to work with them in their visual identity.





ILAT In August 2020, the launch of(Alliance for the Integration and Development of Latin America) was announced. ILAT was created to provide technical and financial support to regional projects of infrastructure for integration and to generate knowledge and applied technology.





Currently, the three financial institutions together have about 100 integration projects in South American countries for an amount close to 10 billion dollars.



