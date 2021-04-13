Lenovo Legion: Turning Point

Short film for Lenovo Legion launch event.

This is my first try of an animation with a main character. Super glad to make it finish with help from Moonshine Animation on the character design/animation.

Anyway hope you like it!









Credits

Client: Lenovo

Production house: Moonshine Animation

Directon/Art Direction: Audis Huang

Animation/Texture/Lighting/Composition: Audis Huang

Vfx: Audis Huang

Character Design: Kuan Ju Chen