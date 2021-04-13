Lenovo Legion: Turning Point

Short film for Lenovo Legion launch event.
This is my first try of an animation with a main character. Super glad to make it finish with help from Moonshine Animation on the character design/animation.
Anyway hope you like it!
Credits
Client: Lenovo
Production house: Moonshine Animation
Directon/Art Direction: Audis Huang
Animation/Texture/Lighting/Composition: Audis Huang
Vfx: Audis Huang
Character Design: Kuan Ju Chen
Character rigging/Animation: Moonshine Animation
Music & soundfx: Ming Hao Lai
Glimpse
Stills