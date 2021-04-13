Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Lenovo Legion: Turning Point
Audis Huang
Behance.net
Image may contain: car, screenshot and land vehicle
Short film for Lenovo Legion launch event.
This is my first try of an animation with a main character. Super glad to make it finish with help from Moonshine Animation on the character design/animation.
Anyway hope you like it!


Credits
Client: Lenovo
Production house: Moonshine Animation
Directon/Art Direction: Audis Huang
Animation/Texture/Lighting/Composition: Audis Huang
Vfx: Audis Huang
Character Design: Kuan Ju Chen
Character rigging/Animation: Moonshine Animation
Music & soundfx: Ming Hao Lai





Glimpse





Stills
Image may contain: snow, outdoor and cloud
Image may contain: car, screenshot and black
Image may contain: indoor and screenshot
Image may contain: car and automotive
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and cloud
Image may contain: grass
Image may contain: music and concert
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: car
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: car and black
Image may contain: concert
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: concert, person and music
Image may contain: skyscraper
Image may contain: screenshot and indoor
Lenovo Legion: Turning Point
409
1.8k
20
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Audis Huang Taiwan Region

    Lenovo Legion: Turning Point

    409
    1.8k
    20
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields