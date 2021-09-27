Sovremennik Theatre 20/21

СОВРЕМ ЕННИК 20/21

Ребрендинг театра «Современник». В 2021 году театр отпраздновал свое 65-летие. К юбилею театр обновил визуальные коды, ценности, графический стиль. Новый стиль концептуально опирается на оформление театра в 60-х, 70-х годах. Тогда афиши были исключительно типографические, без картинок. Мы сохранили этот принцип и постарались усилить его: «логотип» театра набирается тем же шрифтом, что и остальная информация. Он отличается только положением в композиции.



