Sovremennik Theatre 20/21

СОВРЕМЕННИК 20/21
Ребрендинг театра «Современник». В 2021 году театр отпраздновал свое 65-летие. К юбилею театр обновил визуальные коды, ценности, графический стиль. Новый стиль концептуально опирается на оформление театра в 60-х, 70-х годах. Тогда афиши были исключительно типографические, без картинок. Мы сохранили этот принцип и постарались усилить его: «логотип» театра набирается тем же шрифтом, что и остальная информация. Он отличается только положением в композиции.
A new brand for the Sovremennik Theatre in Moscow. In 2021 Sovremennik celebrates its 65th anniversary. For the anniversary theatre is renewing its values, visual codes, and graphic identity. The concept of the new identity of Sovremennik is based on the theatre’s old graphic design from the 60s and 70s. Back then posters were only using typography with no pictures. We took that idea and tried to amplify it: the new “logo” of Sovremennik is written in the same font as all other information, it stands out only because of its placement in the composition.
В процессе работы мы обнаружили, что в русском языке много слов с приставкой «CO», которые созвучны ценностям новой команды театра: сохранение, соавторство, соединение, сотворчество. Эти слова стали частью коммуникации и нового бренда.
While working on the new identity we realized that a lot of words in the Russian language with the same prefix “CO-“ are in tune with values that the theatre’s new team is bringing: conservation, connection, collaboration. These words became a part of the theatre’s new brand communication.
На основе этой идеи появился знак «СО» — полумесяц и луна. Мы решили отказаться от статичного положения знака в макете и разместили его так, чтобы он создавал дополнительную динамику в композиции. Во многих макетах «С» и «О» стоят отдельно друг от друга. Это, на наш взгляд, только подчеркивает идею соединения — не бывает встречи без расставания.
Based on that idea we came up with a symbol “CO” — crescent and moon. The sign is designed to be placed dynamically in the composition. In many instances “C” and “O” can stand apart, and in our opinion, it only shows the idea of connection, because there canbe no union without separation.
Стиль рождественских концертов «Кристмас»
Graphic identity for Christmas concerts
Спецпроект Сognitive в театре
Сognitive (special project)
Art director: Stefan Lashko
Lead designer: Nadi Kosenkova
Design: Nadi Kosenkova, Stefan Lashko,
Fonts: Basis Grotesque, Nostra
Photos: Nadi Kosenkova
Cognitive: Sota+
Cognitive: Sota+
Client: Современник
Year: 2020 – 2021