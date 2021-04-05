SNASK X Loqi

Your future romance

SNASK is your future romance. A creative agency of misfit geniuses conquering the world

through fine lookin' design and real emotions. We seek to challenge conservative frameworks and we do it with our backs straight, supported by our unbreakable values. We don't cower away from the challenge, as we see that the magic lies within the unexplored. In order to be great - you have to be brave and bold. In order to be real - you have to stand up for your opinions and beliefs. And that is SNASK - brave, bold and genuine. We excel at branding, design and film and refuse to do anything else than what we see as world class. We are doctors of disturbance, wizards of disruption and spokesmen of disobedience. We take on the responsibility to stay engaged, give a damn, and strive for empathy. There is a short word for this assumption of responsibility: SNASK.