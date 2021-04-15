Log In
The All New Renault Kangoo
Multiple Owners
Michael Hanisch
Berlin, Germany
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/15/2021
The All New Renault Kangoo
Photographer: Michael Hanisch
Client: Renault
Agency: Publicis Conseil
AD: Paul Jeannin
Production: Prodigious
Post Production: vividgrey
The All New Renault Kangoo
99
440
10
Published:
April 14th 2021
Multiple Owners
Michael Hanisch
Berlin, Germany
Owners
Michael Hanisch
Berlin, Germany
The All New Renault Kangoo
Creative Fields
Advertising
Photography
Digital Art
car
commercial
Kangoo
lifestyle
MichaelHanisch
PaulJeannin
renault
Truck
worker
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Jump to Main Content
