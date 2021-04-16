PROJECT BY SNASK​​​​​​​

Klarna - SSP

Creative direction, original film, and photography for the cutting-edge financial giant Klarna, where smoooth payments make your life magical.





BACKGROUND

Klarna is the bank few have managed to escape with their 85 million users, 200 000 stores, in 17 countries. In the last 15 years, the financial disruptor has provided new ways of paying and saving, as well as established one of the world’s strongest brands.

Snask was yet again asked to bring Klarna’s Smoooth to the next level trough the Smoooth Situations.





CASE

Klarna asked us to create a concept for content that in an emotional way could show their product living in the world of smoooth. In the end positioning them as the ultimate shopping partner. Together with Klarna we built a concept where the shopping moment is mixed into the magical world smoooth, making "Klarna" the binding factor. This resulted in communication through stills and videos where product benefits, tactical messaging, magical reality and mouthwatering visuals can co-exist in a smoooth narrative from start to finish.







CREATIVE CONCEPT, DIRECTION & ART DIRECTION: Snask

PHOTOGRAPHY: Pär Olofsson

DOP: Jakob Ihre

SET DESIGN: Johan Broomé



PRODUCTION: Always Frank