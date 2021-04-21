Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
DJI FPV
Jaewan Jeong
Image may contain: screenshot
​​​​​​​The First Ready-to-Fly FPV Drone
DJI 2021
Industrial Design
Designed by Jaewan Jeong



Introducing FPV



Redefine Flying



30 Degree Angled Design delivers the best aerodynamic design over 60km/h speed



Optimized hood design
By working with optical experts, Integrated and optimized hood design is not only reducing the amount of lens flare and glare but protecting camera lens once crash.



Form Follows Performance
The best heatsink design is able to cool down the temperature by up to 40%.



Last 1%
To deliver the last 1%, design the inner details such as FPCB, PCB, some components and even the cable.



Design Process



Element Stress Analysis



Several rounds of Air Tunnel Test and Aerodynamic Computational Fluid Dynamic Test that reducing 53.8% dragging allows to last 21.5% longer flight time.



A new world



Thanks for watching.



