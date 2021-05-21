



—

Credits

M — N Associates Design firm

Duy — N Creative Director

Anh Nguyễn ​​​​​​​ Art Director

Web Designer Anh Nguyễn ​​​​​​​

Phúc Trần ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Producer

M — Lan Project Manager





Photography



Stylish & DI Maki.vn Fashion Shooting Hậu Lê Stylish & DI









Thanks for watching, if you liked it, appreciate below





Want to work with us?









Follow us









© M — N Associates 2021, Vietnam

All right reserved



