Influence and texture of Ukiyo-e and Japanese painting

Geiko
Sketch
It is influenced by Settai Komura, Harunobu Suzuki and Shinsui Ito.
Maiko
Sketch
It is influenced by Settai Komura, Shimei Terajima and Harunobu Suzuki.
Sakanoshita
Sketch
It is influenced by Hiroshige Utagawa and Shinsui Ito.
Inamuragasaki
Sketch
It is influenced by Hiroshige Utagawa and Shinsui Ito.
How to make an Ukiyo-e style texture.
Apply plenty of acrylic paint to illustration board and apply Japanese paper before the paint dries. Slowly peel off the Japanese paper to create a texture that includes chance. If you use tissue instead of Japanese paper, you can create a fine texture. In the case of gradation, make a gradation with two colors of acrylic paint and apply paper to peel it off. You can also make a Checkered pattern using a masking sheet. Mix paints on a Plum- Shaped paint plate to reproduce the colors of Ukiyo-e.
Various colors and textures