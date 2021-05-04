Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Influence and texture of Ukiyo-e and Japanese painting
Shinichi Fukui
Behance.net
 
Geiko
                                                          Sketch 
  It is influenced by Settai Komura, Harunobu Suzuki and Shinsui Ito.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Maiko
                                                        Sketch 
  It is influenced by Settai Komura, Shimei Terajima and Harunobu Suzuki.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Sakanoshita
                 Sketch 
  It is influenced by Hiroshige Utagawa and Shinsui Ito.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Inamuragasaki
                  Sketch 
  It is influenced by Hiroshige Utagawa and Shinsui Ito.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
How to make an Ukiyo-e style texture.
Apply plenty of acrylic paint to illustration board and apply Japanese paper before the paint dries. Slowly peel off the Japanese paper to create a texture that includes chance. If you use tissue instead of Japanese paper, you can create a fine texture. In the case of gradation, make a gradation with two colors of acrylic paint and apply paper to peel it off. You can also make a Checkered pattern using a masking sheet. Mix paints on a Plum- Shaped paint plate to reproduce the colors of Ukiyo-e.
 
Various colors and textures
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Influence and texture of Ukiyo-e and Japanese painting
44
156
8
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Shinichi Fukui Yokohama, Japan

    Influence and texture of Ukiyo-e and Japanese painting

    I am influenced by many artists and illustrators. In particular, I am often influenced by Ukiyo-e and Japanese paintings. This time, I will intro Read More
    44
    156
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields