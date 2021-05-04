Influence and texture of Ukiyo-e and Japanese painting

How to make an Ukiyo-e style texture.

Apply plenty of acrylic paint to illustration board and apply Japanese paper before the paint dries. Slowly peel off the Japanese paper to create a texture that includes chance. If you use tissue instead of Japanese paper, you can create a fine texture. In the case of gradation, make a gradation with two colors of acrylic paint and apply paper to peel it off. You can also make a Checkered pattern using a masking sheet. Mix paints on a Plum- Shaped paint plate to reproduce the colors of Ukiyo-e.